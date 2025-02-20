CHOWDERFEST 2025
Saturday, February 22, 2025

818 N St. Asaph Street Alexandria, VA 22314

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

About This Event

Celebrate the re-opening of the Roof Top at Hank’s Oyster Bar, Old Town with our 3rd Annual CHOWDERFEST! Join us Saturday, February 22 from 11a-1p and nosh on all-you-can eat east coast oysters on the half shell, fried oysters, fried chicken and shortrib sliders, and CHOWDERS including Manhattan, New England, Oyster, Smoked Fish, and and Mixed Seafood versions.

Quench your thirst with all- you-can drink NARRAGANSETT, House Wines, and our Chowderfest punch!

THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE. MUST BE 21+ to ATTEND.

