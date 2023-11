Chow for Change,’ a night in partnership with the Thursday, November 9 from 6 to 9pm. Philippe Chow (635 Wharf St SW) believes in the power of coming together to create positive change in the community. I’m excited to share that the modern Beijing-style restaurant is hosting ‘,’ a night in partnership with the Lombardi Cancer Center on,from 6 to 9pm.

This special evening isn’t just about dining; it’s about making a real impact. A portion of the proceeds from dinner service will go directly to the Lombardi Cancer Center, supporting their incredible work and research in the fight against cancer.

By joining us on this charitable night, you’re not only treating yourself to an unforgettable culinary experience but also giving back to a cause that touches the lives of countless individuals in our community.