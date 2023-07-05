Chocolate & Wine Tasting: Exquisite Chocolates & Truffles, Wine from Spain

Join us for a fun-filled evening to feast on exquisite chocolate and truffles masterfully paired with cava, red, and white wine from Spain for a match made in heaven!

Whether you come on your own or with friends, indulge in a delectable feast to please your palate as you share the experience with us and make new friends at our intimate chocolate studio! Start your evening with a refreshing glass of Cava or Cava Rosé, and enjoy a flight of cava, white and red wines, while learning about how to choose your next bottle of fine wine. The “DC Wine Guys” from Tradewinds promise to show off how easy it is to understand and appreciate Spanish wine.

The evening would not be complete without the usual pairing of The Chocolate House’s masterful selection of premium fine chocolates for tasting, as well as 3 world class chocolate truffles made by artisan chocolatiers. Our chocolate tastings frequently sell out well in advance as space is limited. Please reserve your tickets now. As you indulge in the finest chocolate from around the world, you will learn about the fine art of chocolate tasting as well as how chocolate is produced.

After your visit, you will know more than you thought you could have about chocolate! Please reserve your tickets soon, as out chocolate tastings frequently sell out well in advance as space is limited. Kindly note that the evening is presented as a chocolate and wine tasting reception and not as a seated event.