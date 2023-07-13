Friday, July 21st, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Barbie Yappy Hour with District Dogs!
metrobar DC
ChiKoMore details
The highly anticipated CHIKO BBQ WEEK is right around the corner, with a unique BBQ-inspired culinary creation being featured every day of the week, including a special collab with 2Fifty BBQ!
Monday 7/17 – Tasting Box
This menu will be offered for pick up only on Monday, July 17th. Pre-orders are available now!
Serves two $75
The Proteins:
Korean BBQ Galbi
Chinese BBQ Char Sui Pork
Gochujang Glazed BBQ Chicken
Black Bean BBQ Salmon
Served with leaf lettuce, sesame leaves, furikake rice, turmeric pickled daikon, napa cabbage kimchi, hot mustard, hoisin, and roasted garlic ssamjang.
Tuesday 7/18 – BBQ of the World
Beef & Lamb Kebab | 12
Chili Crunch Pita & Cucumber Yogurt Salad
Wednesday 7/19 –
BBQ Spam Mac ‘n Cheese | 14
Kimcheeze, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Scallion
Thursday 7/20 – Guest Chef 2Fifty BBQ
2Fifty Texas BBQ Chopped Brisket Bao Buns | 9
BBQ Spiced Hoisin, B&B Pickles
Friday 7/21 – Chinese Style
Chinese Style Garlic Sticky Ribs | 12
Tamarind Glaze, Crispy Garlic
Saturday 7/22 – Korean Style
LA Galbi Korean BBQ Beef Ribs | 14
Kimchi Slaw, Ssamjang
Sunday 7/23 –
Salt & Pepper Duck Wings | 9
Sweet Chinese Mustard Sauce
BBQ week will be available at all four local restaurants.
ChiKo Capitol Hill 423 8th St SE Washington DC 20003
ChiKo Dupont 2029 P St NW Washington DC 20036
ChiKo Bethesda 7280 Woodmont Ave Bethesda Md 20814
ChiKo Shirlington 4040 Campbell Ave Arlington Va 22206
InterestsFood + Drink
Share with friends