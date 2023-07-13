Monday, July 17, 2023

ChiKo BBQ Week

Multiple Locations
Arlington Bethesda Capitol Hill Dupont Circle

ChiKo

$75+

About This Event

The highly anticipated CHIKO BBQ WEEK is right around the corner, with a unique BBQ-inspired culinary creation being featured every day of the week, including a special collab with 2Fifty BBQ!

 

Monday 7/17 – Tasting Box

This menu will be offered for pick up only on Monday, July 17th. Pre-orders are available now!

Serves two $75

The Proteins:

  • Korean BBQ Galbi

  • Chinese BBQ Char Sui Pork

  • Gochujang Glazed BBQ Chicken

  • Black Bean BBQ Salmon

Served with leaf lettuce, sesame leaves, furikake rice, turmeric pickled daikon, napa cabbage kimchi, hot mustard, hoisin, and roasted garlic ssamjang.

 

Tuesday 7/18 – BBQ of the World

Beef & Lamb Kebab | 12

Chili Crunch Pita & Cucumber Yogurt Salad

 

Wednesday 7/19 –

BBQ Spam Mac ‘n Cheese | 14

Kimcheeze, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Scallion

 

Thursday 7/20 – Guest Chef 2Fifty BBQ

2Fifty Texas BBQ Chopped Brisket Bao Buns | 9

BBQ Spiced Hoisin, B&B Pickles

 

Friday 7/21 – Chinese Style

Chinese Style Garlic Sticky Ribs | 12

Tamarind Glaze, Crispy Garlic

 

Saturday 7/22 – Korean Style

LA Galbi Korean BBQ Beef Ribs | 14

Kimchi Slaw, Ssamjang

 

Sunday 7/23 –

Salt & Pepper Duck Wings | 9

Sweet Chinese Mustard Sauce

BBQ week will be available at all four local restaurants.

ChiKo Capitol Hill 423 8th St SE Washington DC 20003

ChiKo Dupont 2029 P St NW Washington DC 20036

ChiKo Bethesda 7280 Woodmont Ave Bethesda Md 20814

ChiKo Shirlington 4040 Campbell Ave Arlington Va 22206

Date

Monday, July 17, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

ChiKo
