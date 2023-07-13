ChiKo BBQ Week | Last Day

The highly anticipated CHIKO BBQ WEEK is right around the corner, with a unique BBQ-inspired culinary creation being featured every day of the week, including a special collab with 2Fifty BBQ!

Monday 7/17 – Tasting Box

This menu will be offered for pick up only on Monday, July 17th. Pre-orders are available now!

Serves two $75

The Proteins:

Korean BBQ Galbi

Chinese BBQ Char Sui Pork

Gochujang Glazed BBQ Chicken

Black Bean BBQ Salmon

Served with leaf lettuce, sesame leaves, furikake rice, turmeric pickled daikon, napa cabbage kimchi, hot mustard, hoisin, and roasted garlic ssamjang.

Tuesday 7/18 – BBQ of the World

Beef & Lamb Kebab | 12

Chili Crunch Pita & Cucumber Yogurt Salad

Wednesday 7/19 –

BBQ Spam Mac ‘n Cheese | 14

Kimcheeze, Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Scallion

Thursday 7/20 – Guest Chef 2Fifty BBQ

2Fifty Texas BBQ Chopped Brisket Bao Buns | 9

BBQ Spiced Hoisin, B&B Pickles

Friday 7/21 – Chinese Style

Chinese Style Garlic Sticky Ribs | 12

Tamarind Glaze, Crispy Garlic

Saturday 7/22 – Korean Style

LA Galbi Korean BBQ Beef Ribs | 14

Kimchi Slaw, Ssamjang

Sunday 7/23 –

Salt & Pepper Duck Wings | 9

Sweet Chinese Mustard Sauce

BBQ week will be available at all four local restaurants.

ChiKo Capitol Hill 423 8th St SE Washington DC 20003

ChiKo Dupont 2029 P St NW Washington DC 20036

ChiKo Bethesda 7280 Woodmont Ave Bethesda Md 20814

ChiKo Shirlington 4040 Campbell Ave Arlington Va 22206