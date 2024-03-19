Cherry Night at metrobar
Friday, March 29, 2024

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Edgewood

Free

metrobar is DC’s top stop for drinks, food, art, and culture. We focus on bringing people together and connecting all 8 wards through great craft cocktails featuring local spirits, beer & wine, and good vibes.

Celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival with us, by wearing pink, listening to local live music, and enjoying cherry blossom-inspired cocktails. Plus, enjoy our “Art in Bloom” Cherry Blossom chair– great scenery for photos!

Have your tarot read by Miranda Skye, a future star of a currently-unannounced Netflix reality dating show.

Food + DrinkLive Music

Friday, March 29, 2024 07:00 pm

