Chef’s Supper Club at King & Rye

Chef’s Supper Club (July 20): The Southern style of Alexandria, Virginia’s King & Rye meets the Philadelphia Steakhouse of Urban Farmer, during this 7-course dinner experience and whiskey tasting on Thursday, July 20 6-9:30 PM. Executive Chef’s Tomas Chavarria and Sonny Ingui will work side-by-side to bring a round-up of courses that showcase the different styles of each restaurant and chef. American Whiskey Ambassador Beth Burrows will also guide attendees through a Basil Hayden’s tasting perfectly paired with each course. An evening of mouthwatering food and heavenly whiskey awaits. To book, please see here.