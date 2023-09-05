Chefs for Maui

Join Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate co-founders Chef Kevin Tien and Tim Ma at Moon Rabbit at Bryant Street Market (9/7-9/10) & Any Day Now (9/7-9/8), as they launch a timely fundraising dinner series to benefit the residents affected by the Maui wildfires. Local chef friends, to name a few- include Chef Matt Baker (Gravitas), Jerome Grant (Mahal), Matt Adler (Caruso’s Grocery), Seng Luangrath (Thip Kaho) and Javier Fernandez (Kuyaja), Tom Cunanan (Soy Pinoy), Jonathan Sybert (Tail Up Goat), Peter Chang (Q By Peter Chang, Matt Adler (Caruso’s Grocery), Marcelle Afram (Shababi Chicken), Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto), Patrice Cleary, Paolo Dungca (Hiraya), Rahul Vinod (RASA), Derek Watson (Nama Ko) Amy Brandwein (Centrolina), Pastry Chefs Susan Bae (Moon Rabbit), Kareem “Mr Bakes Queeman” (Mr Bakes Sweets), Rose Nguyen (Rose Ave Bakery) & Pichet Ong. Proceeds will go directly to Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen mission in Maui and the restaurant staff fund for Chef Leanne Wong’s Papa’aina & the historic Pioneer Inn Lahaina. Guests can reserve here, or directly through CSAH.