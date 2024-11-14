Charm Bar Experience in Fairfax City
Friday, November 29, 2024

Charm Bar Experience in Fairfax City

10417 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia 22030, US
Fairfax

Mode on Main by Mara

✨ Join us for a Charm Bar Experience like no other at Mode on Main by Mara! ✨

Design your own custom jewelry piece with a personal touch, perfect to wear or gift. Enjoy a relaxed and stylish setting with friends, drinks, and a little retail therapy while we craft your piece!

What Your $49 Ticket Includes:

– One chain of your choice (necklace or bracelet)
– One starter charm in sterling silver or gold-plated
– Complimentary drinks to sip while you create!

Additional Fun:

– Extra charms available for $8 each – get creative and we’re here to help!
– Two time slots to choose from: 1-3 PM or 5-7 PM
– Sip & Shop: browse our curated boutique while we bring your jewelry to life!

We have a ton of gold and silver options available for necklace and bracelet chains as well as charms including new and vintage charms.

Bring a friend, sip on something bubbly, shop our latest styles, and leave with a stunning piece made just for you! Grab your ticket now—spots fill up fast for this exclusive experience.

About Us:
Mode on Main by Mara is a unique boutique nestled in the heart of Old Town Fairfax. We specialize in carefully curated women’s clothing, accessories, and lifestyle items that blend new, vintage, and sustainable styles, creating a timeless shopping experience. Our passion is to provide unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that help our clients express their individuality with confidence and flair.

Date

Friday, November 29, 2024 01:00 pm
Doors open at 01:00 pm

Location

Mode on Main by Mara
