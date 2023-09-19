Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Free Concert Series at Founders Row
Founders Row
Definition StudioMore details
Come and join us for the Charix X Definition Studio Grand Opening Party! We are thrilled to announce the opening of our brand-new studio located at 320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC, USA. This in-person event promises an unforgettable evening filled with music, dancing, and good vibes. Get ready to celebrate with us as we kick off this exciting new chapter. Don’t miss out on this epic party! See you there!
InterestsStyle, Live Music
NeighborhoodNoMa
Share with friends