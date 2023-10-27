Chai with Rani – Breakfast Served
Sunday, November 12, 2023

Chai with Rani – Breakfast Served

1675 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC
Georgetown

Washington Printmakers Gallery

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25

About This Event

Chai With Rani and Mumbay Street Food

A cup of Chai and I am ready to fly!!

I love chai…. and if it’s done right it definitely hits the spot.

Growing up, all I knew was chai and pav ( bread) for breakfast. Though it was a everyday routine, it always felt divine. It was the best start of my day!

Every household has a style of making chai that they follow from generations. It’s the mixture of spices, the amount of milk and how long to boil, to get that exact taste.

I would love to share my chai secrets and spread the chai happiness.

And sometimes all you need is, calming clouds, cuddly cardigans, cosy couches and a cup of chai to get by!

Come say Hi!! and have some chai.

Breakfast served

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, November 12, 2023 09:30 am

Location

Washington Printmakers Gallery
View Map