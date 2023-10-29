“Centuries” Exhibit by DC Artist Nekisha Durrett

Join the NoMa BID and DC artist Nekisha Durrett on Thursday, Nov. 2 for the unveiling of “Centuries” at the K Street Virtual Gallery. “Centuries” celebrates the contributions of Black women to the sport of cycling. Durrett drew her inspiration from the story of five Black women – Marylou Jackson, Velma Jackson, Ethyl Miller, Leolya Nelson, and Constance White – who in 1928, over the course of three days, cycled over 250 miles (two and a half centuries in cycling terms) from New York City to Washington, DC. They traversed hilly, rough, and dangerous roads through cold and stormy weather, but riding through the Jim Crow era presented an additional, more existential threat as they trekked through sundown towns under hostile surveillance.