CenterStage Arts Alliance Presents: THE COLOR PURPLE

Director: Sherion Cosby | Choreographer: Shawn Cosby | Music Director: Juliet Lowery

Come join us for a mesmerizing performance of THE COLOR PURPLE at the Creative Suitland Arts Center! Get ready to be swept away by the powerful story, incredible music, and talented cast. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!

An inspiring story of hope and resilience, The Color Purple follows Celie, a young woman in the American South, as she overcomes hardship, finds her voice, and discovers the power of love and sisterhood. With a soul-stirring score of gospel, blues, and jazz, this Tony Award-winning musical is a celebration of triumph over adversity and the beauty of the human spirit.

Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door. Final sale