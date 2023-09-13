Friday, November 3, 2023

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
The Wharf

Union Stage

$35

About This Event

We are Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton, the hosts of Celebrity Memoir Book Club. We’re best friends and stand-up comedians based in Brooklyn, NY and we launched this podcast in 2020 with the goal of discussing celebrity gossip without having to dig through a celebrity’s dirty laundry.

Celebrity Memoir Book Club has reached #7 on the U.S. Comedy Podcast charts as well as the top 10 in over a dozen countries.

Date

Friday, November 3, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Union Stage
