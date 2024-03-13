Celebrate Spring at Phillips after 5: Garden Party!
Thursday, April 4, 2024

1600 21st Street, NW, ,District of Columbia 20009, US
Dupont Circle

The Phillips Collection

General Admission: Adults - 20 Seniors (62+) - 15 Students & Educators (with ID) - 10 Military (Active Duty & Retired) - 12 18 and Under - Free Members - Free

About This Event

In partnership with the Embassy of France, celebrate spring! Enjoy the lush garden scenes by Pierre Bonnard and Jennifer Bartlett. Groove to jazz, blues, funk, folk, and rock by the Dave Kline Band with special guest Lynn Veronneau on vocals. Bread Furst café will be serving spring vegetable galettes with edible flowers, lamb skewers with mint, cocktails (Lavender Spritz and Gin Rickey–a DC classic with gin, lime, and soda), and beer and wine.

IMAGE: Pierre Bonnard, The Garden, c. 1936–37, Oil on canvas, 50 x 39 3/8 in., Musée d’art moderne de Paris, Purchased from the artist, 1937 © 2024 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Date

Thursday, April 4, 2024 05:00 pm
Location

