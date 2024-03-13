Celebrate Spring at Phillips after 5: Garden Party!

In partnership with the Embassy of France, celebrate spring! Enjoy the lush garden scenes by Pierre Bonnard and Jennifer Bartlett. Groove to jazz, blues, funk, folk, and rock by the Dave Kline Band with special guest Lynn Veronneau on vocals. Bread Furst café will be serving spring vegetable galettes with edible flowers, lamb skewers with mint, cocktails (Lavender Spritz and Gin Rickey–a DC classic with gin, lime, and soda), and beer and wine.

IMAGE: Pierre Bonnard, The Garden, c. 1936–37, Oil on canvas, 50 x 39 3/8 in., Musée d’art moderne de Paris, Purchased from the artist, 1937 © 2024 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York