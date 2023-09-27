Celebrate Martin’s Tavern’s 90th Anniversary with Food and Drink Specials this October

Martin’s Tavern is celebrating their 90th anniversary with fall food and drink specials!

For the whole month of October, Martin’s will be offering 3 speciality cocktails established in 1933 (the same year as Martin’s). The French 75 (gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne), the Sidecar (cognac, Cointreau, lemon juice, and sugar with an orange twist), and The Last Word (gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur with lime juice, garnished with a cherry). Drinks are priced between $12-$14 and 100% of the proceeds from sales will benefit Georgetown Ministry Center.

From October 2 – 5, Martin’s is rolling back the prices on selected dishes to their original prices from the restaurant’s 1933 menu (available only during lunch). Choices include a Cup of Clam Chowder for $.20, and Sandwich choices of Ham and Egg, Ham and Cheese, Bacon and Egg, or Corn Beef, all priced at $.20. Chicken Ala King will also be offered at $.85, and 3 Fried Oysters, Coleslaw and French Fries for $.35.

About Martin’s Tavern: In an era of constant change, some things remain great, and Martin’s Tavern is rich in history. The attentive service, authentic ambiance, and savory upscale American cuisine at Martin’s Tavern have remained a Georgetown favorite for nearly a century. Serving brunch daily until 4 p.m., this locally owned family-run restaurant is the oldest in town and remains a long-standing beloved landmark at 1264 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. To reserve a table, call 202-333-7370 or visit https://www.martinstavern.com/