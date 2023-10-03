Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Celebrate Halloween Chocolates!

1904 18th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The Chocolate House

$20

About This Event

Autumn is here and we’re ready to celebrate with Halloween chocolates.

Join us to hang out & eat lots of chocolate–you can pick your favorite white, milk or dark craft chocolate. There will be lots of new chocolate flavors, selected especially for you from The Chocolate House and from the upcoming Northwest Chocolate Festival in Seattle.

Plan for a bag of Halloween goodies!

The evening of community & chocolate hosted by The Chocolate House, DC’s number one source for bean-to-bar craft chocolates.

Please note we are limited in space, so RSVP through Eventbrite is required.

Tuesday, October 17, 7:00 PM at The Chocolate House

