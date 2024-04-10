Celebrate Earth Day with USDA

Saturday, April 27th, 2024 @ 1:00:pm
Theme: Sustainably Cultivating the Future
Event Website: https://www.usda.gov/earthday
When
• Monday, April 22, 2024
• 11am – 3pm: USDA Agency Exhibits
• 1 – 3pm: People’s Garden Activities
Where
• USDA Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington DC 20250
• Who: USDA agencies, Xerces Society, Smithsonian Gardens, DC Central Kitchen,
Veterans Compost, Ujamaa Cooperative Farming Alliance, Asian/Pacific Islander
Domestic Violence Resource Project, and… YOU!
What
• Learn about the USDA Agencies’ sustainability initiatives for agriculture and rural
communities.
• Connect with community partners.
• Activities for all ages:
o USDA agencies and offices (Lot 11) activities:
Citizen Science Scavenger Hunt
Zumba with Nature (11:30 am and 2:30 pm)
Appearances by Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl, and Sammy Soil
Food vendors available to purchase lunch
o People’s Garden activities:
Sensory walk (led by NRCS Wellness Team; 1:15 – 1:30 pm and 2:30 – 2:45 pm)
Forest therapy session (led by U.S. Forest Service; 1:30 – 2:30 pm)
Persimmon tree planting (led by USDA Employee Experience Division)
Seed packet decorating
Scavenger hunt
Sow seeds in the garden
Bring a plant home
