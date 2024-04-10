Celebrate Earth Day with USDA

Theme: Sustainably Cultivating the Future

Event Website: https://www.usda.gov/earthday

When

• Monday, April 22, 2024

• 11am – 3pm: USDA Agency Exhibits

• 1 – 3pm: People’s Garden Activities

Where

• USDA Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington DC 20250

• Who: USDA agencies, Xerces Society, Smithsonian Gardens, DC Central Kitchen,

Veterans Compost, Ujamaa Cooperative Farming Alliance, Asian/Pacific Islander

Domestic Violence Resource Project, and… YOU!

What

• Learn about the USDA Agencies’ sustainability initiatives for agriculture and rural

communities.

• Connect with community partners.

• Activities for all ages:

o USDA agencies and offices (Lot 11) activities:

 Citizen Science Scavenger Hunt

 Zumba with Nature (11:30 am and 2:30 pm)

 Appearances by Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl, and Sammy Soil

 Food vendors available to purchase lunch

o People’s Garden activities:

 Sensory walk (led by NRCS Wellness Team; 1:15 – 1:30 pm and 2:30 – 2:45 pm)

 Forest therapy session (led by U.S. Forest Service; 1:30 – 2:30 pm)

 Persimmon tree planting (led by USDA Employee Experience Division)

 Seed packet decorating

 Scavenger hunt

 Sow seeds in the garden

 Bring a plant home