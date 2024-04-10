Celebrate Earth Day with USDA
Monday, April 22, 2024

1400 Independence Ave, S.W. At 14th Street and 12th Street, Washington, District of Columbia 20250, US

Outside Whitten Building

Theme: Sustainably Cultivating the Future
Event Website: https://www.usda.gov/earthday

When
• Monday, April 22, 2024
• 11am – 3pm: USDA Agency Exhibits
• 1 – 3pm: People’s Garden Activities
Where
• USDA Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington DC 20250
• Who: USDA agencies, Xerces Society, Smithsonian Gardens, DC Central Kitchen,
Veterans Compost, Ujamaa Cooperative Farming Alliance, Asian/Pacific Islander
Domestic Violence Resource Project, and… YOU!
What
• Learn about the USDA Agencies’ sustainability initiatives for agriculture and rural
communities.
• Connect with community partners.
• Activities for all ages:
o USDA agencies and offices (Lot 11) activities:
 Citizen Science Scavenger Hunt
 Zumba with Nature (11:30 am and 2:30 pm)
 Appearances by Smokey Bear, Woodsy Owl, and Sammy Soil
 Food vendors available to purchase lunch
o People’s Garden activities:
 Sensory walk (led by NRCS Wellness Team; 1:15 – 1:30 pm and 2:30 – 2:45 pm)
 Forest therapy session (led by U.S. Forest Service; 1:30 – 2:30 pm)
 Persimmon tree planting (led by USDA Employee Experience Division)
 Seed packet decorating
 Scavenger hunt
 Sow seeds in the garden
 Bring a plant home

