Casa del Sol x Conrad DC National Tequila Day

Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration as we raise our glasses to toast National Tequila Day on July 24th, high above the city skyline, at our exclusive rooftop bar, Summit. At our special event, we have curated a remarkable selection of tequilas for you to savor.

From classic margaritas with a twist to innovative concoctions that push the boundaries of mixology, there will be something to please every palate. Whether you prefer your tequila shaken or stirred, our rooftop bar is the place to be for tequila enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike.

We are thrilled to announce that Casa del Sol, a distinguished tequila brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to quality, will be joining us for this special evening. They will be offering exclusive tasting flights, allowing you to sample their award-winning tequilas and explore the distinctive characteristics that set them apart. Casa del Sol representatives will be on-site to share their stories, answer questions, and deepen your appreciation for their remarkable spirits.

In addition to the unforgettable tastings and delightful cocktails, we have some exciting surprises in store for our guests. Casa del Sol will be hosting special giveaways, offering you a chance to take home some tequila-inspired souvenirs and prizes.

Rooftop opens at 4:30 pm until 10:00 pm. Raise your glass, savor the flavors, and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of tequila. Salud!