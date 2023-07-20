One of the 20th century’s greatest works of horror (and most intense prom stories) takes center stage in Carrie the musical, about an outcast who discovers she has telekinetic powers. Painfully shy and bullied by her classmates, Carrie is also lost at home, where her fervently religious mother smothers her with overprotective love. Things take a turn for the better when Carrie is asked to the prom by nice guy Tommy as an act of contrition. But her moment of acceptance is cut short by her school tormentors. Pushed to the brink, Carrie unleashes her destructive power.

While the original 1988 version of Carrie the musical was full of campy gore, the 2012 rewrite, more aligned with the Oscar-winning movie adaptation of Stephen King’s book, is sensitive, poignant, and offers ample opportunities for genuine connection. From soulful ballads to frightening duets to raucous rock dance numbers, Carrie is a thrilling musical that showcases the singing, dancing, and acting talents of its performers.