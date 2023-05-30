Carmina Burana + Hailstork’s Fifth Symphony

The 2022-2023 season concludes as National Philharmonic presents the world premiere of Symphony No. 5 by Adolphus Hailstork, performed in its entirety for the first time. Hailstork, known for creating compositions influenced by musical ideas from both the African American and European traditions, returns to NatPhil after the success of the world-premiere of A Knee on The Neck in 2022.

NatPhil sends off the season with the grandeur and drama of Carmina Burana, by Carl Orff. Featuring the National Philharmonic Chorale and guest soloists soprano Danielle Talamantes, tenor Robert Baker, and baritone Brandon Hendrickson, the performance includes cantata’s most famous movements, Oh Fortuna and Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi.