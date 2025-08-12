Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025

2455 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314

Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza

Spectator RSVP: Free | Beginner/Competitive Tournament RSVP: $44.43

About This Event

Calling all pickleball enthusiasts!

 

Join DC Fray + Carlyle Crossing at the first ever Pickleball Party on the Plaza! Get ready for a day of endless pickleball fun – from tournaments to a live DJ, and free play to prizes. Whether you’re in it to win it or just want to come check out what all this picklemania is about, this party has something for everyone.

 

THE LINEUP

  • Beginner and competitive doubles tournaments
  • Local retailers showcasing paddles, balls, nets, and more pickle-gear
  • Complimentary healthy snacks from sponsors
  • Food vendors
  • Raffle prizes
  • Free giveaways
  • Live DJ
  • Free play courts
  • And more!

 

As one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. for three years in a row, we expect this tournament to fill up fast – so don’t wait! Secure your spot in the tournament that matches your skill level and compete for the first place prize.

 

Don’t want to dink around on the court? That’s okay! This event is free and open to the public. Come experience the Fraylife and learn a little bit more about this popular pastime at this perfect summertime soiree.

Want to play for free? Become a Fraylife+ Member for just $14/month and grab a spot on one of our members-only teams! Plus, members get social sport league discounts, and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered straight to their inbox.

 

Check out photos from last year’s event:

Date

Saturday, September 27, 2025 10:00 am

Location

Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza
