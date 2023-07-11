Caribbean Cocktail Party and Farm Dinner

Join us for our very first (monthly) Farm Dinner at Plants Alive! Take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life to enjoy a beautiful picturesque evening, where we will take care of YOU for a change! Come out and enjoy a relaxing change of pace and get a taste of how we live, while supporting your local farmers, chefs and mixologists!

This month we will be focusing on Caribbean cuisine and dishes. The full menu will be released approximately 1 week before the event date (Menus are always subject to change). Dishes on the menu will feature produce grown on our farm, or other small farms in the area! Included with the price of a ticket is a free “welcome” glass of wine/beer/cocktail/mocktail from our participating vendors, and there will be drinks for purchase from those vendors as well.

We will offer a Farm Tour and welcome drink starting at 6:30, with food service starting at 7!

Open parking available on site

Seating: This is our first farm dinner, and will not be a formally-seated farm dinner. We will have various food and drink stations set up for you to rotate through and enjoy.

Please note that the Cocktail Party Farm Dinner is strictly for adults 21 and over

Dietary Restrictions: We will reach out individually to attendees, but please let us know if you have any specific allergies or dietary restrictions we should aim to accomodate. The majority of items will be vegetarian/vegan friendly.

Local partners included in this event:

Chef

Keelys Desserts

Heather Marie Drinks

Music Partner