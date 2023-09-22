Saturday, September 23, 2023

Capitals ‘Garage Sale’ Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Washington Capitals will host a ‘Garage Sale’ featuring Capitals items and prior giveaways on Saturday, Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. Proceeds benefit Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals.

Season ticket members will have early access to the sale from 10-11 a.m. The Capitals Garage Sale will then be open to the general public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The sale features Capitals bobbleheads, T-shirts, posters, hats and additional Capitals items.

Only credit cards will be accepted as a form of payment.

The Garage Sale will take place in the midst of the Capitals 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions are open to the public free of charge. The Capitals will open the season at home on Oct. 13 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

