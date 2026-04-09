Capital Pride x Baltimore Pride Mixer

The beltway collides when the good good judy’s link up! Join us for an unforgettable night with Baltimore Pride at Thurst Lounge!

Prepare for good music, good food, drink specials, hookah and AMAZING company! We will have a short acknowledgement of leadership of both teams in the room, talk about how folks can get involved in both Prides and what we have in store for the season!

Baltimore Pride 2026, hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland, celebrates the legacy, resilience, and joy of our LGBTQ+ community. This year’s theme, “We Walk Where They Marched. Pride Lives Here” honors those who paved the way while uplifting the future we continue to build together.

The theme for Capital Pride 2026 is “Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!” reflects the resilience of our community and our responsibility to protect the progress we’ve made.