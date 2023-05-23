Friday, June 2, 2023

Capital Pride Honors

801 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Penn Quarter

Penn Social

$25-$35

Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance honors outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. Join us, as we collectively celebrate the incredible community honorees who tirelessly contribute to our collaborative advocacy, outreach, education, and programming in support of our intersectional community.

Honorees will be recognized at The Capital Pride Honors on June 2nd at 7pm.

Friday, June 2, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

Penn Social
