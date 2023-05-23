Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
Penn SocialMore details
Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance honors outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. Join us, as we collectively celebrate the incredible community honorees who tirelessly contribute to our collaborative advocacy, outreach, education, and programming in support of our intersectional community.
Honorees will be recognized at The Capital Pride Honors on June 2nd at 7pm.
