Capital Pride Honors

About This Event

Every year, the Capital Pride Alliance acknowledges outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. In recognition of WorldPride DC 2025, we are proud to award this great honor to individuals from our global InterPride community. This highly anticipated, red carpet style gala will take place at one of DC’s premiere venues and include live music, delicious food, and a formal awards ceremony, with presentations by influential trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ community.