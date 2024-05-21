Capital Pride Honors

Tickets Tickets Available! All ticket tiers are available for purchase. There will be a shuttle providing transportation to and from the venue for an additional fee. If you have your own means of safe transportation, we ask that seats are reserved for those in need, first. Ticket includes: Heavy hors d’oeuvre tasting stations, an open bar (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and entertainment. Each ticket level has a limited number of tickets available. ASL will be provided. This event is 21+ only. $49 – Ally $59 – Activist $69 – Changemaker $98 – Changemaker BOGO (With this purchase, you are donating a ticket to someone who deserves to experience this fabulous night!) *For fair accessibility, we ask that the lower ticket prices are reserved for those that are most in need in our community. *No refunds or exchanges. All proceeds will go to the Capital Pride Alliance and the Pride 365 Fund.