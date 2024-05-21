Capital Pride Honors
Friday, May 31, 2024

101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
National Harbor

MGM National Harbor

Tickets Tickets Available! All ticket tiers are available for purchase. There will be a shuttle providing transportation to and from the venue for an additional fee. If you have your own means of safe transportation, we ask that seats are reserved for those in need, first. Ticket includes: Heavy hors d’oeuvre tasting stations, an open bar (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and entertainment. Each ticket level has a limited number of tickets available. ASL will be provided. This event is 21+ only. $49 – Ally $59 – Activist $69 – Changemaker $98 – Changemaker BOGO (With this purchase, you are donating a ticket to someone who deserves to experience this fabulous night!) *For fair accessibility, we ask that the lower ticket prices are reserved for those that are most in need in our community. *No refunds or exchanges. All proceeds will go to the Capital Pride Alliance and the Pride 365 Fund.

Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance honors outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. Join us, as we collectively celebrate the incredible community honorees who tirelessly contribute to our collaborative advocacy, outreach, education, and programming in support of our intersectional community.

Date

Friday, May 31, 2024 07:30 pm

Location

MGM National Harbor
