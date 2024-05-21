Capital Pride Honors

Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
MGM National HarborMore details
Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance honors outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. Join us, as we collectively celebrate the incredible community honorees who tirelessly contribute to our collaborative advocacy, outreach, education, and programming in support of our intersectional community.
InterestsLGBTQIA
NeighborhoodNational Harbor
