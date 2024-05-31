Capital Pride 17th Street Block Party

Join us for our annual Block Party on 17th Street! Located along 17th Street in the historic Dupont, this neighborhood party will feature local food, adult beverages, and various activities in celebration of Pride.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Dine indoors or outside along 17th street at over a dozen iconic restaurants and eateries in this historic neighborhood.

Enjoy adult beverages and drink specials from participating bars and restaurants while strolling 17th street! DC Water will also be joining us with their quench buggy, so bring your reusable water bottles and hydrate throughout the day!

Please note that you must be 21 years or older to consume alcohol. Alcohol may not be carried outside 17th Street, between P and S streets.

MUSIC & ACTIVITIES

Get Totally Radical and have a dance off in the street! Enjoy a live DJ during the event, from 12PM-10PM. Feeling Lucky? Play your hand with DC Lottery’s mobile games!

FAMILY AREA