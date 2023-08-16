Capital Jewish Museum’s Block Party at Capital Jewish Museum

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Capital Jewish Museum's Block Party

575 3rd St. NW, DC

Capital Jewish Museum

Free

About This Event

Fall in Love with DC’s Newest Museum
Join us as we continue our grand opening celebrations with a neighborhood block party! Kick off the High Holidays with live music and workshops from local band Minnush, pop-up programs and social justice activities hosted by community partners, wares by artisans & makers, food trucks, a beer & wine garden, and more!

Minnush combines traditional Sephardic songs with contemporary elements of American folk, funk and jazz, creating serious, joyful, relevant, and fresh music.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 11:00 am

Capital Jewish Museum
