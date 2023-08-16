Capital Jewish Museum’s Block Party at Capital Jewish Museum

Fall in Love with DC’s Newest Museum

Join us as we continue our grand opening celebrations with a neighborhood block party! Kick off the High Holidays with live music and workshops from local band Minnush, pop-up programs and social justice activities hosted by community partners, wares by artisans & makers, food trucks, a beer & wine garden, and more!

Minnush combines traditional Sephardic songs with contemporary elements of American folk, funk and jazz, creating serious, joyful, relevant, and fresh music.