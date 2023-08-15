Everyone is welcome to Capital House Music Festival for music, dancing and live performances. Black, White and Brown, you can all get down. Young, old and LBTGQ, we got something for you! LOVE!!

The Capital House Music Festival – World Music Event officially opens and closes summer every year.The Capital House Music Festival’s mission is to move your body with World House Music, raise funds and donations for Inner City Music Programs. It is dire that we all support the arts and make them accessible to the inner city youth! Proceeds will go to help establish the Sam “The Man” Legacy Foundation, a non-profit and also help the arts for inner city youths. Please be kind and give what you can. Thank you!