Capital City Symphony: Spark!
Saturday, December 6, 2025

Capital City Symphony: Spark!

1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States

Atlas Performing Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Light up your season with music that shines!

Ring in the holidays with joy, warmth, and a little sparkle! A cappella sensation Potomac Fever from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington returns to share the stage with CCS in this festive, family-friendly celebration. Familiar tunes, holiday classics, and unexpected delights make this an event that will brighten your season.

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, December 6, 2025 03:00 pm

Location

Atlas Performing Arts Center
View Map