Saturday, December 6, 2025
Capital City Symphony: Spark!
1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States
Atlas Performing Arts Center
About This Event
Light up your season with music that shines!
Ring in the holidays with joy, warmth, and a little sparkle! A cappella sensation Potomac Fever from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington returns to share the stage with CCS in this festive, family-friendly celebration. Familiar tunes, holiday classics, and unexpected delights make this an event that will brighten your season.
