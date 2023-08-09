Downtown DC’s outdoor, pop-up bookstore returns to Wilson Plaza. Shop thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl all on sale for $6 or less. Books provided by Carpe Librum, a local bookstore benefitting nonprofit Turning the Page.

Registration is appreciated, but not required.

The Capital Book Fest is an outdoor event and will be cancelled in the case of inclement weather.

Be sure to mark your calendars for a special edition of Capital Book Fest: Children’s Book Festival. On June 17, you’ll have the opportunity to meet local, award-winning authors, listen to select readings, enjoy interactive and engaging activities for the family and more. Click here to RSVP.