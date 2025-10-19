The Capital Art Fair will return to the University Club at 1135 16th Street NW in Washington DC from November 7th to 9th. It will feature 17 exhibitors offering fine works on paper representing Old Master, Modern, and Contemporary prints and drawings and Japanese prints.

The fair will open with a preview night on Friday 7th from 5 pm to 8 pm, which will feature wine, canapes and first access to the prints. Tickets for Friday cost $50. Admission will be free on Saturday from 10am-5pm and on Sunday from 11am-5pm.