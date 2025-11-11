Canned Comedy: Stand up show, potluck, and food drive
Sunday, November 16, 2025

705 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Bloomingdale // Eckington

City State Public House

We ask that you bring two non-perishable food items to donate to a local shelter (or pay $10 at the door as a suggested donation)

About This Event

We need laughs and each other more than ever, so join us at Canned Comedy, stand-up with purpose. Instead of selling tickets, we will be collecting food donations. We will also be hosting a potluck.

Bring a snack or some disposable tupperware you have lying around so we can send folks home with a belly full of food and laughs.

