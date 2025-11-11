Canned Comedy: Stand up show, potluck, and food drive

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
City State Public HouseMore details
We need laughs and each other more than ever, so join us at Canned Comedy, stand-up with purpose. Instead of selling tickets, we will be collecting food donations. We will also be hosting a potluck.
Bring a snack or some disposable tupperware you have lying around so we can send folks home with a belly full of food and laughs.
InterestsCharity, Comedy, Events, Food + Drink, Live performances, wellness
NeighborhoodBloomingdale // Eckington
