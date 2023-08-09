Candle Making Workshop

Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Free Concert Series at Founders Row
Founders Row
Scents by The CompanyMore details
THE EVENT IS NOW BYOB – WINE , MIMOSA ETC( effective 1/1/2023) Guest are free to self serve themselves after the candle preparation process has started This candle workshop will provide ALL material needed to make your own scented candle.
Materials provided:
1. Natural Soy Wax
2. Essential oils of your choosing
3. Portable stove top to melt your wax
4. Mixing materials and measuring cups
After creating the perfect candle for yourself, a loved one, or bae ..you are now are ready to take your candle home with you and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.
ALL attendee’s MUST wear a MASK !
GRAB A friend and JOIN us for the ultimate experience
InterestsEvents, Artists, Style, Food + Drink
