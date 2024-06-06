Canada Qualifying Watch Party
Saturday, June 8, 2024

Canada Qualifying Watch Party

550 Morse St Washington, DC 20002
Ivy City

Crooked Run Fermentation

Grab your crew and catch all the sprint & qualifying action with fellow racing fans. Whether you’re a die-hard motorsports enthusiast or just watched Drive to Survive, watch with us in a friendly and fun atmosphere.

Join DCMC for F1 Qualifying (Montreal) at Crooked Run in Union Market! Pre-Party starts at 3:00pm, Quali Starts at 4:00pm.

Saturday, June 8, 2024 03:00 pm

Crooked Run Fermentation
