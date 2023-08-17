“Campout” Comedy Show with FREE Beer

It might be hard to see the stars with all the light pollution in DC. And the muggy, garbage-scented air of the city may be a poor substitute for the cool clear breeze through a dense forest. But there’s nothing quite like a summer night under the twinkling lights of a brewery, laughing at hilarious stand-up comics with a crisp, cold beer in your hand. So The Midnight Gardeners League is putting together a lineup of incredible comedians And guess what? With each ticket to the show, you get a free City-State beer on us! Can’t get that out in the middle of the woods, now can ya??