Sunday, October 1, 2023

Camp Wharf at the Wharf

101 District Sq. SW, DC
The Wharf

The Wharf

$4.50-$16

About This Event

There’s nothing like roasting s’mores over a firepit when there’s a chill in the air. Skip the campsite and head to District Square where you’ll find a wood-burning fire and a vintage Airstream trailer serving up everything you need for the ultimate gooey treat — whether you like it burnt to a crisp or golden brown. Times and prices vary.

Date

Sunday, October 1, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

The Wharf
