CAIR Coalition’s 2023 Fundraiser: A Night at Planet Word with Immigrant Food

CAIR Coalition’s annual fundraising event benefits immigrant children and adults who are detained and at risk of deportation. Join supporters, including immigration advocates, volunteers, and donors, for an inspiring evening to celebrate our community.

Delicious food and drinks will be provided by Immigrant Food.

Featured Artist & Advocate: Alejandra Oliva

Author of Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration. In her powerful and deeply felt memoir of translation, storytelling, and borders, Alejandra Oliva, a Mexican-American translator, and immigrant justice activist, offers a powerful chronicle of her experience interpreting at the US-Mexico border. Alejandra will read from and sign copies of Rivermouth, which will be on sale at the event.