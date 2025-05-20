Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: “Minecraft” Back to School Bash & Pizza Party

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Cafritz Foundation Children's Event Series: "Minecraft" Back to School Bash & Pizza Party

400 Galloway Street Northeast Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

The Modern at Art Place

Free

About This Event

Enjoy some summer fun for the whole family! Join DC Fray + the Cafritz Foundation for an afternoon of inspiration + prizes as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series to provide supplies and get students and their families enthused about the upcoming schoolyear!

Saturday, August 23, 2025 01:00 pm

The Modern at Art Place
