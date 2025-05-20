Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: “Minecraft” Back to School Bash & Pizza Party

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Official Fray Event
The Modern at Art PlaceMore details
Enjoy some summer fun for the whole family! Join DC Fray + the Cafritz Foundation for an afternoon of inspiration + prizes as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series to provide supplies and get students and their families enthused about the upcoming schoolyear!
InterestsEvents, Fray events, Puzzles and Games
NeighborhoodFort Totten / Takoma Park
