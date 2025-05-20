Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: Field Day Fun

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: Field Day Fun

400 Galloway Street Northeast Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

The Modern at Art Place

Share your nostalgic field day favorites with the whole family this summer! Join DC Fray + the Cafritz Foundation to play games like kickball, cornhole, jenga, bouncy balls, sack race; or get your cool temporary tattoos – all as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series.

