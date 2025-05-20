Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: Fall Carnival Experience

Official Fray Event

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Cafritz Foundation Children’s Event Series: Fall Carnival Experience

400 Galloway Street Northeast Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten / Takoma Park

The Modern at Art Place

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Ready to experience an amazing Carnival right in your own backyard? Come out and enjoy games, food, a live DJ, and loads of fun! There will even be a face painter on site! All as part of our community-centered Children’s Festival Event Series.

Tags

DJEventsFray eventsOutdoor ActivitiesPuzzles and Games

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 13, 2025 01:00 pm

Location

The Modern at Art Place
View Map