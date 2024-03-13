Cafe Grand Opening

Just in time for March Madness – Grand Central is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest sportsbook! Grand Central Sportsbook & Cafe is located is 625 H St. NE and will feature 4 kiosks and a full service ticket window. The gambling house will also feature 3 Games of Skill machines. Black, female owned, Tissy Sweets is selling their famous desserts from the grab and go side of the store. Come on by and celebrate our Grand Opening!