CAA Women’s Basketball Championships

Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 @ 11:59:pm
March Madness Bracket Challenge
Online
Entertainment & Sports ArenaMore details
A new queen will be crowned in the District! For the first time ever, the Coastal Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament calls Washington, DC home now through Sunday, March 17. Cheer on past champions Charleston and Monmouth, alongside local favorite Towson Tigers and others. The best part? Winners punch their ticket to The Big Dance. Tickets start as low as $10 plus taxes and fees.