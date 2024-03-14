CAA Women’s Basketball Championships
Sunday, March 17, 2024

1100 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC 20032
Southeast

Entertainment & Sports Arena

$10

About This Event

A new queen will be crowned in the District! For the first time ever, the Coastal Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament calls Washington, DC home now through Sunday, March 17. Cheer on past champions Charleston and Monmouth, alongside local favorite Towson Tigers and others. The best part? Winners punch their ticket to The Big Dance. Tickets start as low as $10 plus taxes and fees.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 02:00 pm

