Burgundy & Gold Bowl: DC Fray + The Commanders Field Day

Play where the pros play. Join the Washington Commanders and DC Fray for the Burgundy & Gold Bowl at FedExField on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Take to the field for a kickball tournament, flag football tournament, NFL Combine drills and lawn games like cornhole, giant jenga and more.

After you tear it up on the field, enjoy food trucks and drinks in the Touchdown Club. Each registration includes a ticket to a 2023 Commanders home game (exact game/date/opponent to be determined by the Commanders upon schedule release).





