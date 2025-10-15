Bull Run Wine Festival Fall 2025

Join your friends for an exciting wine festival hosted by The Winery at Bull Run, in partnership with the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association, and The Virginia Wine Festival®!

Enjoy tastes from Virginia’s premier vineyards, and our featured brewery while you meet and greet the knowledgeable people behind the pours. Enjoy delicious food, live music, shop from local artisans, and the opportunity to purchase your favorite wines from our partners directly.

Event Timeline:

Sat, October 18th & Sun, October 19th

12PM to 5PM

Wine Tastings & Beer Samples (included with ticket), Food Trucks (additional purchases required), Vendor Market (additional purchases required), and LIVE music!

Ticket valid for one time use for GENERAL ADMISSION, for one date, Saturday, October 18th or Sunday, October 19th.

This event is for Ages 21+ Only, please bring a valid Photo I.D when you check in.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Cheers!