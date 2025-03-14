Buds & Roses – Industry Night for Health & Wellness Professionals
Saturday, April 12, 2025

(details sent upon RSVP)

Private venue in Mount Vernon Triangle

About This Event

This special evening is dedicated to celebrating DC’s health and wellness professionals—the ones who work tirelessly to keep our community thriving.
We want to thank you for all that you do with an intimate night of great company, light bites, refreshing beverages, and curated experiences designed to help you unwind. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry pros, discover wellness-focused cannabis products, and enjoy a well-deserved evening of relaxation. Expect good vibes, interactive experiences, and a warm, welcoming space to recharge.

What to Expect:

  • A private, relaxed atmosphere to mingle with like-minded professionals
  • Curated product experiences to explore how cannabis can support recovery & wellness
  • Delicious light bites & beverages to enjoy throughout the night
  • Fun activities and a chance to celebrate the work you do for the DC community
  •  RSVP Required – Space is Limited!
Secure your spot now and join us for a night dedicated to you and your well-being.

