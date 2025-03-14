You’re Invited: Buds & Roses – Industry Night for Health & Wellness Professionals

This special evening is dedicated to celebrating DC’s health and wellness professionals—the ones who work tirelessly to keep our community thriving.

We want to thank you for all that you do with an intimate night of great company, light bites, refreshing beverages, and curated experiences designed to help you unwind. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry pros, discover wellness-focused cannabis products, and enjoy a well-deserved evening of relaxation. Expect good vibes, interactive experiences, and a warm, welcoming space to recharge.

What to Expect:

A private, relaxed atmosphere to mingle with like-minded professionals

Curated product experiences to explore how cannabis can support recovery & wellness

Delicious light bites & beverages to enjoy throughout the night

Fun activities and a chance to celebrate the work you do for the DC community

Location: Private venue in Mount Vernon Triangle (details sent upon RSVP)

Date: Saturday, April 12th

Time: 5:00-8:00 PM

RSVP Required – Space is Limited!

Secure your spot now and join us for a night dedicated to you and your well-being.