Sunday, September 3, 2023

Bubbles + Bubbly DC Polo Society Event Series

14660 Hughes Road, Poolesville, MD
MD

Congressional Polo Club

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25+

About This Event

Nothing says Sunday Funday like some polo and champagne. This laid-back dayger is stacked with select beverages, tailgating and more.

 

Join DC Polo Society, DC Fray and Congressional Polo Club for Bubbles + Bubbly as part of our sun-soaked, Sunday polo series where tradition and modern fun collide. Daycation to the countryside for polo, yard games, signature cocktails, food trucks and themed activities. Friends, families and (leashed) dogs are welcome.

 

Thank you to this year’s sponsors: MONKO, Ghostburger and Fresca Mixed

Tags

Fray eventsOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, September 3, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Congressional Polo Club
View Map