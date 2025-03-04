Bryant Street Market Second Birthday
Saturday, March 15, 2025

Bryant Street Market Second Birthday

680 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
NoMa

Bryant Street Market

Free to attend!

About This Event

🎉 Celebrate Bryant Street Market’s Second Anniversary! 🎉

Join the party! It’s been a delicious journey, and we’re thrilled to invite you to join us as we commemorate Bryant Street Market’s first anniversary in style! Get ready for a day filled with mouthwatering treats, live entertainment, and unforgettable culinary experiences.

Event Highlights:

  • Free Yoga Class: 1-hour workshop with Britt Daniels of Prophet Wellness out on the plaza at 10AM. Bring your own mat and includes a Lululemon Giveaway!
  • 🍽️ Taste Sensations: Food specials and free samples* from the food hall restaurants to celebrate 2 Years of Bryant Street Market!
  • 🎶 Live Music & Entertainment: Groove to the rhythm of live music from DJ ELLZ throughout the day while we celebrate another milestone!
  • 🎁 Special Offers & Giveaways: You don’t miss your chance to win exciting prizes in our anniversary giveaways! Special gift bags will also be given out as supplies last.

Deals of the day:
More details to follow

📅 Event Details:
Date: March 15
Yoga Class: 10:00 AM
Entertainment and birthday festivities: 11:00 – 3:00
Location: Bryant Street Market, 670 Rhode Island Ave NE
Admission: Free

Join us as we raise a toast to two years of delectable experiences, community, and culinary excellence. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun-filled day out, Bryant Street Market’s Second Anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable event for all!
Mark your calendars and bring your appetite for a day of festivities you won’t want to miss. See you there!

 

*While supplies last!

Date

Saturday, March 15, 2025 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Location

Bryant Street Market
