Bryant Street Market Second Birthday

🎉 Celebrate Bryant Street Market’s Second Anniversary! 🎉

Join the party! It’s been a delicious journey, and we’re thrilled to invite you to join us as we commemorate Bryant Street Market’s first anniversary in style! Get ready for a day filled with mouthwatering treats, live entertainment, and unforgettable culinary experiences.

Event Highlights:

Free Yoga Class: 1-hour workshop with Britt Daniels of Prophet Wellness out on the plaza at 10AM. Bring your own mat and includes a Lululemon Giveaway!

🍽️ Taste Sensations: Food specials and free samples* from the food hall restaurants to celebrate 2 Years of Bryant Street Market!

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment: Groove to the rhythm of live music from DJ ELLZ throughout the day while we celebrate another milestone!

🎁 Special Offers & Giveaways: You don’t miss your chance to win exciting prizes in our anniversary giveaways! Special gift bags will also be given out as supplies last.

Deals of the day:

More details to follow

📅 Event Details:

Date: March 15

Yoga Class: 10:00 AM

Entertainment and birthday festivities: 11:00 – 3:00

Location: Bryant Street Market, 670 Rhode Island Ave NE

Admission: Free

Join us as we raise a toast to two years of delectable experiences, community, and culinary excellence. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun-filled day out, Bryant Street Market’s Second Anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable event for all!

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite for a day of festivities you won’t want to miss. See you there!

*While supplies last!